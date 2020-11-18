Virginia Marie Kind Piccininni, age 90 of Naperville since 1975, formerly of Parsippany, NJ, Columbus, OH, Middletown, NJ and the Bronx, NY, passed away peacefully, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Seasons Hospice Home of Naperville. She was born April 4, 1930 in Bronx, NY to her loving late parents, William and Gertrude Kind. Cherished wife of Jack A. Piccininni, wedded on August 5, 1956. Beloved mother of Ann Piccininni of Lisle, Ginnie James, Jack G. Piccininni and Raymond (Bethany) Piccininni all of Naperville. Adored grandma of Brianna and Alicia Piccininni. Dearest sister of Gertrude (James) Donnelly of White Plaines, NY. Aunt of William, Paul, James, Michael, and Stephen Donnelly and best four- legged friend, Elliot the cat. Virginia graduated from the College of New Rochelle, NY with a degree in math and physics. She was an engineer at AT&T/Bell Laboratory for many years. She enjoyed camping and square dancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite Catholic Charity. Visitation: Friday, November 20, 2020 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, November 21st 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment to follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com