Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Mausoleum Chapel at Memorial Park Cemetery
9900 Gross Point Rd
Skokie, IL
Virginia Vana Brooke


1930 - 2020
Virginia Vana Brooke Obituary
Virginia Vana Brooke (nee Krautstrunk), age 89, a resident of Holly, MI, formerly of Naperville, IL 1957-2016, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Brookdale of Grand Blanc in Holly, MI. She was born October 22, 1930 in Chicago, IL.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas "Gaylord" Brooke and the late Charles Vana, loving mother of Larry (Denise) Vana of Tomahawk, WI, Karen (Ted) Sherga of Ramsey, MN, and Charles (Tracy) Vana of Holly, MI. Adored grandmother of seven, Alyson (Abbas) Abbas, T.J. Sherga, Michael (Kristen) Vana, Courtney Sherga, David (Erin) Vana, Charlie, Vana and Lesley Sherga. Cherished great-grandmother of five, Norah, Ramsey, Malek Abbas, Evelyn Lemm, and Aubrey Vana. Devoted daughter of the late Paul and Florence (nee Steinman) Krautstrunk, dear sister of Robert (the late Ruth) Krautstrunk of Lake Barrington, IL, special aunt of the late Kent Krautstrunk and Gale Burke. Lifetime special friend of Vera Muldoon.

Virginia grew up on Chicago's North Side and was a 1948 graduate of Carl Schurz High School. She was a member of the Naperville Woman's Club, an active volunteer at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville and was an avid bridge player.

Visitation Sunday, February 2, 2020, 2:00-6:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.

A celebration of Virginia's life will be held Monday, February 3, 11:00 AM in the Mausoleum Chapel at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Rd, Skokie, IL 60076, (847) 677-4401.

Entombment: Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's memory can be made to: St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 416-6565, www.stpatricksresidence.org

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
