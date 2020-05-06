Vivian Ruth Shubert
Vivian Shubert, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2. She is survived by daughters Jean (Al) Espinal and Lori (Tom) Wink, and by grandchildren Betsy and Philip Espinal, and Ashley, Jacob, and Mileah Wink, all of Pearland, TX. She is also survived by sister Lois (Richard) Eilts and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth and parents Elroy Seipel and Margaret Seipel (Smith). Vivian adored her grandchildren and loved taking long walks with friends, whether through the local shopping mall or the Morton Arboretum. She was beloved by many in her community, from staff and regulars at the restaurant where she and Kenneth were regulars, to the members of her local church congregation, to countless others whose lives she touched during her life. Donations in Vivian's name are welcome to the Alzheimer's Association. For photos, memories and memorial service information, visit https://LightenArrangements.com/VivianShubert


Published in Naperville Sun on May 6, 2020.
