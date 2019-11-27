|
|
Donald "Pop" W. Phelps, 84, of Naperville, IL, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Donald was born on May 30, 1935, in Chicago, IL to Jack and Emma (Krutch) Phelps. As a young man, Donald used to go fishing in Buffalo Grove with his family, which started his love of the outdoors. After graduating from Proviso East High School in 1953, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. Donald then took a job at General Motors, the Electro-Motive division, where he worked for over thirty years. After marrying Roberta, the young couple moved from Bellwood to Naperville to raise their children in 1966. As part of the Naperville community, Donald dedicated his time as a scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troup 510 for many years. His home was known for its huge Christmas tree in the window each year, as well as the lovely peonies and lilacs that bloomed in the yard every spring.
In his retirement, Donald was passionate about spending time with his family, traveling the world, and finding the perfect tequila. Donald was known for his love of learning, quick wit, culinary skills, mechanical abilities, and fondness for Hawaiian shirts. For over 20 years, he enjoyed going to Manzanillo each winter where he could watch whales from his balcony and visit with good friends. Donald is proceeded in death by his wife, Roberta (Robideau) Phelps, and his brother, Richard Phelps. He is survived by his children, Helene (Bryan) Ray of Bedford, TX, Don (Karen) Phelps of Naperville, IL, Neil (Helen) Phelps of Thatcham, United Kingdom, and Kim (Jerry) Beyer of Pella, IA, and grandchildren Michael, Scott, and Jenny Ray, Austin and Anneke Phelps, Nicole and Dylan Phelps, and Cali and Jimmy Beyer. Donald is also survived by his sister, Bonnie Phelps, of Rio Rancho, NM, and his loving partner of 24 years, Gloria Parise, and her extended family. A gathering to celebrate Donald's life will be held from 5:00 –7:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 7:30 p.m., on Monday, December 2 at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services located at 44 South Mill Street, Naperville, IL 60540. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Donald's memory, donations to The Children's Foundation PO Box 688 Fulshear, TX 77441 in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 27, 2019