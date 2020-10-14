Walter Bruce Lemmert age 61 of Dixon died Thursday Oct. 8, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 10, 1959 in Hinsdale, IL the son of Walter A. and Marilyn (Lewis) Lemmert. He had worked at 3M in DeKalb for over 20 years and also was a volunteer at Rosbrook Studio in Dixon for several years. He was a collector of movie posters, antique toys, cookie jars and anything that caught his eye. He didn't try to be normal, he always tried to embody quirkiness,, counterculture and overall wonderfulness whenever he had a chance. As a child, he was always the fun-maker, creating imaginative adventures for his siblings. While a teen he exemplified that by going on mission trips to Haiti and Peru. He loved his family and was proud of all his sons. As a husband he tried to keep his wife laughing and guessing as to what he got her every chance he had and tried to give his sons as many experiences as possible whether it was music, politics, art, or any other unique thing he thought of. He married Leah Hottell, the love of his life, on May 27, 1989 in Naperville, IL. He is survived by his wife Leah of Dixon, parents Walter and Marilyn of Plainfield, three sons Jeremy, Jacob and Joel all of Dixon, one brother Andrew (Janae) Lemmert of Bolingbrook, IL, three sisters Laura (Sean) Alwin of Palmyra, WI, Sharon (Daniel) Bulley of Naperville, Heather Mata of Plainfield, and many cousins, nieces, and a nephew. It was Walter's wish to help others, and he asked that his body be donated to medical research, in hopes that it could help find a cure for those who suffer similar cancers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rosbrook studio's in Dixon, Illinois. Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Condolences can be left at thejonesfh.com
.