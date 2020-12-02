Walter E. "Wally" Komar, Jr., age 76, a Naperville, IL resident since 1975, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville after a long illness. He was born January 13, 1944 in Chicago.
Beloved husband of the late Patricia S. "Pat" Komar (nee Hartrich), whom he married June 25, 1966 and who preceded him in death on January 21, 2011, loving father of James (Patricia) Komar, Matthew (Lisa) Komar and Michael Komar, cherished grandfather of Alex, Caitlyn, Jessica and Zachary Komar, devoted son of the late Walter E., Sr. and Mae Komar, dear brother of the late Dennis (Colleen) Komar, brother-in-law of the late Rosenele (Ev) Zack, Fritz (Molly) Hartrich, the late Mary Therese (Jack Heggeland) Martin Heggeland, Betty (William) Tumpane, Barbara (Gary) Anderson, John (Nancy) Hartrich, Eva (Bob) Simutis, Margaret Murray and, fond uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Wally grew up on Chicago's South Side, attended St. John Fisher Grade School and was a 1962 graduate of the Brother Rice High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. Wally began his career in public accounting and later worked in tax accounting for Interlake Corp./ GKN in Oakbrook and Lisle, IL for many years.
Wally was a former member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville and was a current member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Naperville.
Wally was a model train enthusiast, enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing golf and vacationing at the family summer home in Onekama, MI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 4, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails Drive, Naperville. THE FUNERAL MASS WILL BE LIVE-STREAMED.
Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Wally's memory may be made to: Ray Graham Association, Development Office, 901 Warrenville Road, Suite 500, Lisle, IL 60532, (630) 620-2222, https://www.raygraham.org/donate/
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com