Walter Prochorow
1924 - 2020
Walter Prochorow, age 96, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1950, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Arista Healthcare in Naperville. He was born February 15, 1924 in Russia.

Beloved husband of Eva H. Prochorow (nee Pribil), whom he married July 7, 1951 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville, loving father of Jeanette (Michael "Mic") McCann of Naperville and Walter O. "Wally" Prochorow of Naperville, adored grandfather of Christopher, Robert (Diane) and Amalia McCann and Nicholas Prochorow, devoted son of the Josef and Anastasia Prochorow, dear brother of Tasia and the late Michael, Katharina, Fedosia and Anna, friend of many.

Walter met his wife, Eva, in a displaced persons camp in Salzburg, Austria after the end of World War II. He came to the United States in 1950, settling in Naperville, marrying and starting a family. Throughout his work career, Walter was employed by Kroehler Manufacturing Co., The Burlington Northern Railroad and AT&T, retiring in the mid-1980's. He was a longtime member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and a proud life member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and Naperville Lodge 1290. Walter enjoyed fishing, gardening, dancing and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.

A celebration of Walter's life will follow Tuesday, 12:00 PM in the funeral home.

Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Walter's memory may be made to: SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N, Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-1081, www.sspeterandpaul.net

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.



Published in Naperville Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
