Walter Richard "Dick" Knosher, age 100, a lifelong resident of Naperville, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility in Naperville. He was born on June 3, 1919 in Naperville. Dick was an Army Air Corp veteran of W.W. II and had worked for Hines Veteran's Hospital for many years. He was a Life member of the American Legion Post #43 in Naperville having served as past Commander. A member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Naperville since 1954, where he ushered and served in a number of roles. Dick played in the Naperville Municipal Band from 1935 – 1969. Dick is survived by his children, Gary (Lynne) Knosher, Bruce (Dawn) Knosher and Diane (Christopher) Prangley; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred (nee Steben) Knosher; his parents, Walter J. and Mae Knosher; a brother Robert Knosher; a sister-in-law Alma Knosher; and a grandson, Christopher Prangley Jr. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Additional Visitation and Funeral service on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1550 Modaff Rd., Naperville. The visitation is from 10:00 a.m. until the service begins at 11:00 a.m. Interment Naperville Cemetery. Memorials in Dick's name may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church. Info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com Published in the Naperville Sun on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary