Wanda Jachcinski (nee Podhalicz), age 98 of Naperville, passed away on December 1, 2019. Wanda was born in Lvov, Poland to Joseph and Bronislawa Podhalicz. She served in the Polish Army under British Command during World War II earning several medals for her service. After the war she emigrated to England and married Henry Jachcinski. They then moved to Staten Island, New York, where they had one son. In 1988 she moved to Illinois to be closer to family and was a proud volunteer at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove for 25 years.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Christopher, daughter-in law Alice (Wenzlaff), and three grandchildren, Kara, Kyle, and Kali. Wanda's family would like to extend warm thanks to the staff of Alden Estates of Naperville for the loving care they gave her in her final years.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held on December 14th at 10 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Naperville. In lieu of flowers; donations to the charity she favored through her life, Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, [PO Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0302; www.maryknollsociety.org], are greatly appreciated.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 8, 2019