Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Community United Methodist Church
20 N. Center Street
Naperville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Community United Methodist Church
20 N. Center Street
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Boebel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda L. Boebel


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda L. Boebel Obituary
Wanda L. Boebel nee Logsdon, age 87, a longtime resident of Naperville, passed away on Friday September 6, 2019 at her home in Naperville. She was born October 27, 1931 in Litchfield, Illinois. Wanda worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company in both Peoria and Aurora, the Aurora-Beacon News newspaper and Met Life insurance in Aurora. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a long time and active member of Community United Methodist Church in Naperville. She is survived by her children Donald, Daniel (Tammy) and Stephen (Jennifer) Boebel; fourteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; very special friends Jeff and Wendy, Dick and Kim, Ray and Linda, and Peggy Gaskins; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald F., a son Cecil, a sister Wilda Durst, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Community United Methodist Church, 20 N. Center Street Naperville, with one hour of visitation until the time of the funeral service. Interment will be at Naperville Cemetery. Memorials in Wanda's memory may be made to the Community United Methodist Church or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Info 630 355 0264 www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Download Now