Wayne Cowlishaw was born in Rockford, Illinois on August 24, 1931, the only child of Marie and Clarence Cowlishaw. He died suddenly at his home in Oak Park, Illinois, on November 17. He is survived by his wife, Mary Carhart, his daughters Beth McDaniel and Paula Cowlishaw, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Cowlishaw, and his son John Cowlishaw. Wayne attended high school in Rockford and then graduated from Purdue University with a degree in engineering. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956. He loved his work as a consulting engineer and was licensed in many states. He spent time as a member of the Northeastern Illinois Planning Commission. Wayne was a lifetime member of the American Society of Civil Engineering. Wayne lived most of his life in Naperville, where his children grew up and he and Mary Lou were active in the community. He always thought of Naperville as his home town. He was a volunteer at Edward Hospital and at the Naperville Public Library. Later, while living in Oak Park, he volunteered at Rush University Medical Center and at Oak Park Hospital. There will be a private graveside service. There will be a memorial service when the group restrictions are lifted, early next year. Memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders
, P.O. Box 5030 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. Arrangements are being made by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL 60540. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
.