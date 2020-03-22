|
Wayne E. Scheimann, age 79, a resident of Addison, IL since 1965, formerly of Fort Wayne, IN, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL from complications due to an illness. He was born July 5, 1940 in Fort Wayne.
Wayne was employed by Nalco Chemical Company in Naperville for 29 years, retiring in 1998.
Arrangements by?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 22, 2020