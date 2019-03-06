William A. "Bill" O'Malley, age 79, a resident of Naperville, IL for over 30 years, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Monday, March 4, 2019 in Plainfield, IL. He was born September 23, 1939 in Chicago, IL. Bill was the loving father of William (Katie) O'Malley Jr., Darren (Sharon) O'Malley, Megan (Brian) Noe, and Christopher (Tami) O'Malley. He was the adored grandfather of Amanda, Billy, Miles, Grant, Ryan, Katelyn, Logan, Ronan, Quinlan, Josie, and Willa. Dear brother of Judie (Bernie) Johnson and Steve O'Malley, and the fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Gloria Jean O'Malley (nee Carlson) and his dear mother Mildred O'Malley. Bill was a native Chicagoan born in 1939. He served in the U.S. Air Force (Reserve) 1962-1968. He was a former businessman, entrepreneur, and pioneer in the field of childcare. In 1965 he and wife Gloria began establishing Kiddie Kampus a chain of nursery schools (childcare centers) in the Chicago area. In 1986 he established the Kiddie Kampus Preschools Child Development Scholarship Fund. For over 20 years, a graduating student from his former High School, Limestone Community, interested in pursuing a teaching degree was awarded this scholarship. In the 1990's Bill became interested in writing and authored four books over the next two decades. In 2011 Bill was diagnosed with Parkinsonism which he battled until his death. Visitation is Friday, March 8, 6:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Memorial Services will be Tuesday, March 12, 11:00 AM at the funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's honor may be made to Turning Pointe Autism Foundation at 1500 Ogden Ave. Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call (630)355-0213 or visit www. friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary