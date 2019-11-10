|
William C. Grosch passed away October 30, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, from 4 until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:45 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10:30 until time of service at Woodridge United Methodist Church, 2700 West 75th St., Woodridge, IL. Interment private. For full obituary visit www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 10, 2019