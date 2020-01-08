|
|
William Franklin Howorth, age 87, of Oswego, IL died peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Bickford of Crystal Lake, IL. He was born July 29, 1932 in Waterman, IL the son of the late Daniel and Dorothy Grace nee Rohm Howorth.
He served his country honorably with the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was formerly a member of Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church in Aurora, IL, Masonic Lodge, Shriners, Elks Club, and former V.P. of Jaycees all in Waterloo, IA.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Georgia nee Hickernill Howorth, children David Howorth of Antioch, IL, Cathy (Donald) Stout of Joliet, IL, Gayle (Greg) Kaufmann of Wonder Lake, IL, Daniel Howorth of Channahon IL, twelve grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son James Howorth, brothers Richard and Charles Howorth, In-laws Leland and Verna Ruth Hickernell, sister-in-law Jean (Pete) Molitor and brother-in-law Frank Hickernell and brother-in-law Charles Barker.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 Douglas Road Oswego, IL 60543. Prior to the funeral service military honors will be rendered by the US Army. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Aurora, IL.
Memorials may be directed to , 8430 W Bryn Mawr Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60631.
For additional information 630/554-3888 of www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 8, 2020