William H. Livernash, age 89 of Naperville, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Brookdale Nursing Home of Lisle. He was born August 16, 1930 in Chicago, IL to his late loving parents, Theodore and Elsie Livernash. Cherished husband of Violet Livernash, nee Pal, wedded on July 24, 1954. Beloved father of William (Barbara) Livernash, Robert Livernash, Donald (Marie) Livernash and Annie Livernash Pace. Adored grandpa of Amanda (Art) Gallagher and Sara Livernash. Dearest great-grandpa of Kayden, Ashlynn, Kenzie, and Declan Gallagher. Fond brother of the late Lorraine Haywood and Margaret Hoffman. Brother-in-law of Rich Haywood and Mike Hoffman. Bill grew up in Westmont, IL and resided in Naperville from 1954-2018. He graduated from North Central College with a degree in engineering. He served in the US Army, stationed in Japan during the Korean War. Bill worked at Argonne National Laboratory from 1954 and retired in 1992. He was active in Boy Scouts, and Scout Master Troop #106. Bill was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister and was part of the "Dead Beats" funeral choir at SS. Peter & Paul Church. He had many interests including clock making, square dancing and fishing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in William's name to SS. Peter & Paul School, 201 E. Franklin, Naperville, IL 60540. Visitation: Tuesday, November 26th 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, November 27th 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment to follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 27, 2019