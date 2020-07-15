1/2
William J. Rigby
1929 - 2020
William J. Rigby, age 91, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1977, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Silverado Memory Care in St. Charles, IL.

Beloved husband of 64 years to Joan Rigby, loving father of six children including Erin (Frank) Argus, William (Brenedy) Rigby, Daniel (Ann) Rigby, Ryan (Lori) Rigby, Anne Rigby, and the late Kevin Rigby. Adored grandfather of fifteen, cherished great-grandfather of three, devoted son of the late William and Anne Rigby, dear brother of Harry and Kathleen and the late Stephen and the late Florence, fond uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.

William was born in 1929 in Dublin, Ireland and educated in Ireland and Canada. He was a retired Executive Vice President for Vigoro Corporation, Chicago. William was a founding member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Naperville. He enjoyed supporting many charities and the arts.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 5:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.

Services will begin Wednesday, July 15, 9:45 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to:

Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607, (312) 738-7560, https://www.mercyhome.org

Or

St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 355-8980, https://www.stapostle.org/

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.



Published in Naperville Sun on Jul. 15, 2020.
July 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Bill will be missed. He had such an active mind and a real gift for gab! I enjoyed our periodic talks about his new chemical process ideas.
Robert J. Ross
Acquaintance
July 13, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of William Rigby.

May the angels lead him into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome him and take him to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
July 13, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Moire Balzan
July 13, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Rigby
