William J. Rigby, age 91, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1977, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Silverado Memory Care in St. Charles, IL.
Beloved husband of 64 years to Joan Rigby, loving father of six children including Erin (Frank) Argus, William (Brenedy) Rigby, Daniel (Ann) Rigby, Ryan (Lori) Rigby, Anne Rigby, and the late Kevin Rigby. Adored grandfather of fifteen, cherished great-grandfather of three, devoted son of the late William and Anne Rigby, dear brother of Harry and Kathleen and the late Stephen and the late Florence, fond uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
William was born in 1929 in Dublin, Ireland and educated in Ireland and Canada. He was a retired Executive Vice President for Vigoro Corporation, Chicago. William was a founding member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Naperville. He enjoyed supporting many charities and the arts.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 5:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
Services will begin Wednesday, July 15, 9:45 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to:Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607, (312) 738-7560, https://www.mercyhome.org
Or
St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 355-8980, https://www.stapostle.org/
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
or call (630) 355-0213.