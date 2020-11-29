1/1
William M. O'Hara
1945 - 2020
William M. O'Hara, age 75, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 2005 and former longtime resident of Woodridge, IL, passed away suddenly on November 20, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 24, 1945 in Chicago. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Rosemary (nee Incrocci); his loving daughters, Dina Marie (Jeffrey) Kosiba of Bolingbrook, IL, Donna (David) Rodriguez of Shorewood, IL, and Laura (Jeff) Jackson of Plainfield, IL; his adored grandchildren, Jacob Kosiba, Lucas Kosiba, Dylan Rodriguez, Nathan Kosiba, Andrew Jackson, Taylor Rodriguez, Sean Jackson and Grant Jackson; his dear brother, Raymond (Rose) O'Hara and sister, Sharon (Robert) Lange; as well as his nieces, nephews, cousins and a lifetime of great friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Margaret O'Hara, and his siblings, Maureen Mullaney, Father Robert O'Hara, M.S.F., Brother Patrick O'Hara, M.S.C, and Mary Lesko. Bill was a 1963 graduate of St. Rita High School and enjoyed much professional success throughout the years in the computer and data fields. Far more importantly, however, Bill was rich in love. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Rosemary, on June 30, 1968 and with love, faith and a good dose of humor, raised their three adoring daughters. Bill is treasured by his eight grandchildren whom he cherished. Throughout his lifetime, Bill was involved in his community, gave with an open heart, stood firm for his beliefs and endeared himself to all with his welcoming smile, a sparkle in his eyes, and his warm wit. Bill was a very active member of St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church and a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus, Good Shepherd Council #5573. He served as an usher and anyone who attended the 9:00 AM Mass knew his beaming smile and his warm sign of peace. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Bill's life, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 9:00 until 10:00 AM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. In observance of current COVID restrictions, ten people at a time will be allowed. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated to follow at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Mass will be private but live streaming will be offered. Though there cannot be a formal funeral luncheon at this time, it is our hope that those who knew Bill will honor his memory with a smile and a toast or a prayer. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com



Published in Naperville Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
