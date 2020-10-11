1/1
William Naper Latshaw
William N. Latshaw, 97, Seneca, MO passed away October 6, 2020 in Joplin, MO. after an illness.

William Naper Latshaw was born April 5, 1923 in Naperville, IL. He formerly worked as a advertising agent in several advertising companies. He loved collecting antiques.

William married Elena Jo Vermillion July 16, 1948 in China Lake, CA and she preceded him in death December 6, 2001.

William was also preceded in death by his parents William G. Latshaw and Ethel May (Eichelberger) Latshaw, one son, William Scott Latshaw and one sister Jane Elizabeth Scherer.

Survivors include one son, Steven Pogue Latshaw, Ellijay, GA; His close friends Frank and Cindy Shinn, Seneca.

William will be laid to rest next to his wife Elena Jo Latshaw Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Swars Prairie Baptist Cemetery.


Published in Naperville Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
