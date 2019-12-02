|
A. Paul Gardiner
Naples - A. Paul Gardiner, age 89, died in his sleep early Thanksgiving morning at Arbor Glen in Naples after many years of living with Alzheimer's disease. Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Paul grew up in what was then called North Tarrytown, NY - now known as Sleepy Hollow. He was the older of two sons of Charles (Chick) and Margaret (Quinn) Gardiner.
Paul graduated from Manhattan College, and after serving four years in the USAF during the Korean War, returned to New York and began his career in accounting and finance. His career was spent mainly as an executive with gas and oil companies. He married Michaela Bartley shortly after her graduation from college, and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage. They raised their three children mostly in Stamford and New Canaan, CT. Paul was a warm and active dad, coaching his son in soccer, and never missing a track meet or play of his two daughters. His family was his pride and joy.
After retirement, Paul and Michaela moved to Naples and started the second half of their lives, living for 25 years in the Longshore Lake community. Paul was a member of the Finance and Audit committees at Longshore, and started a Men's Bridge club that continues to this day. He and Michaela visited Europe many times; they brought their entire family to Switzerland, their favorite country, for one amazing vacation in 2005. Paul loved Friday night dinners at the Club with his friends, and relished taking his children and grandchildren to Delnor Wiggins Beach. He adored his four grandchildren - and they adored him. Anyone who ever met Paul was quick to describe him as one of the nicest men they ever met. There was simply not a bad bone in his body.
Paul is survived by his wife, Michaela; his three children, Patty (Evan), Neil (Diane) and Suzanne (Sean, who predeceased Paul); four grandchildren, Ian, Sabrina, Bryan and Isabel; as well as his cousin Peggy Huebner, sisters-in-law Sheila and Pat and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Naples, FL 34120 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Support Network at 660 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 21, Naples, FL 34102. Their thoughtful and caring support made the last 12 years much easier for Paul, Michaela and their family.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019