Ada Gladys Hogsett Hagan, 89, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at American House - Bonita Springs. Ada was born in Scott City Kansas on February 13, 1931 to Don Henry Hogsett & Emma Gladys Gillett Hogsett. The family lived on a farm in Ness City, Kansas and Ada had 9 siblings. Ada and Richard J. Vest were married on April 1st 1952 in Denver, Colorado. Their daughter, Deborah Sue Vest was born in Hays, Kansas. John S. Vest their son was born in Anderson, Indiana as was their third child, Douglas A. Vest. Ada married again after 19 years of marriage to Richard; to Lloyd S. Council after Lloyd passed away she then married Richard E. Hagan and they were married 15 years when Richard passed away. Ada was preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers, Loren, Melvin, Leonard and Chester; 4 sisters, Stella, Martha, Beulah and Bessie; and her husbands, Richard Vest, Lloyd Council and Richard Hagan. Surviving is her sister, Donna of Colorado Springs, CO; her daughter, Deborah Vest of Brunswick GA; her son, John (Kelly) Vest of Bonita Springs, FL; and her son, Doug (Theresa) Vest of Forest Lake, MN; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ada had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and attended the Methodist Church before she no longer could attend due to health issues. Ada enjoyed sewing, crafts and making afghans for the family. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
.