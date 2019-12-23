|
Ada May Fearon
Naples, Florida - Ada May Marshall Fearon (93) passed away December 21, 2019 at her home in Naples, FL. She was born on May 28th, 1926, at Marshall Farms, Munnsville, NY - the eldest of Otis Potter Marshall and Addie May Lyman Marshall's five children. She learned the value of "taking pride in your work," and along with her siblings, took part in various chores, working the family farm.
Ada May graduated Salutatorian from Stockbridge Valley High School in 1943 and attended the Central City Business Institute in Syracuse, NY, graduating in 1945. She then attended Syracuse University, class of 1949, where she majored in Merchandising and Fashion Design and was active in the Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. After graduation, she took a job with Simplicity Patterns Co. in New York City as their National 4H Fashion Stylist, traveling the U.S. working with 4-H chapters and Home Demonstration personnel. For 5 years she also gave the National 4-H Dress Revue in Chicago and wrote a column for Seventeen magazine, and contributed articles to Modern Miss magazine.
In 1953 she married Lt. Robert H. Fearon, Jr. of Oneida, NY. They were stationed in Tachikawa, Japan where Lt. Fearon was a USAF pilot during the Korean Conflict. After returning to the US and completion of her husbands tour of service, Bob and Ada May returned to Upstate New York, where they lived, worked and raised a family in Bob's hometown of Oneida, NY where Ada May was a Real Estate Agent for Haskell Real Estate in Oneida, NY. In addition to their home in Oneida, NY, the Fearons also resided in 1000 Island Park, NY and Naples, FL.
Ada May was always active in her community. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Oneida, where she taught Sunday School, and served on the Board of Trustees. She was a past president of the Progress Club, the local chapter of the , the Women of Rotary, the Jr. Board of the Hazel Carpenter Home, and the Madison County Children's Camp, respectively. She was a recipient of the Oneida Rotary Club's "Roses for the Living Award," and past president, board member and board member emeritus of The Central Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, in Central NY.
In 1973, Ada May assisted her husband in forming the Independent Banker's Association of New York State. She was Chairman of the Tabernacle Committee in 1000 Island Park and In 1975, Ada May served as Co-Chairman for the 1000 Island Park Centennial Celebration. She also received the Raymond Staub Award for Community Service, for 1000 Island Park. In 1995, Ada May and Bob co-chaired the Capital Campaign for "Save the Pavilion" at 1000 Island Park, the last steamship landing site on the St. Lawrence River.
Ada May was a member of the Royal Poinciana Golf Club, Moorings Country Club, 1000 Island Country Club, Greater Naples Alumnae Panhellenic, Welcome to Florida International Club and a member of the North Naples Methodist Church, the Royal Poinciana "Niners" and was twice champion of the group.
Ada May brought a spirit of enthusiasm to everything she did including her game of tennis, golf, entertaining guests, spirit of adventure in travel and love of people.
She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Robert H. (Bob) Fearon Jr., her son, Robert H. (Sukosh) Fearon III, and her brothers, Frederic W. (and sister-in-law Margaret) Marshall, Thomas Lyman Marshall and her brother-in-law John Edwin Veasey. She is survived by her brother, Dr James Otis (Ruth) Marshall of Fayetteville, NY and sister, Zoe Mary Veasey of Haverhill, MA., her two daughters, Zoe A. Fearon of Arlington, VA and 1000 Island Park, NY and Mary Pat (Brad) Adams of Oneida. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Sarah (Victor) Yu of Stafford, VA, Hannah (Marcus) Dormanen of Minneapolis, MN, Emma (Clint) Smith of Sherrill, NY, Samuel (Karen) Adams of New York, NY and Benjamin Adams of Austin, TX; four great grandchildren, Liam and Blake Dormanen and Reagan and Weston Smith.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bower Chapel, 130 Moorings Park Drive, Naples, Fl. Contributions in memory of Ada May Fearon may be made to AVOW Hospice, Inc., 1095b Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL. 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019