Adolfo Elizalde, M.D.
Naples - Adolfo Elizalde, M.D., 93, of Naples, FL, and previously from Staten Island, NY, passed away December 6, 2019.
He was born in Entre Rios, Argentina on March 26, 1926. Adolfo graduated from Buenos Aires Medical School in 1952. In June 1962 as the Chief of Hematology at the Buenos Aires University Hospital, he went to St. Vincent's Hospital in New York City to learn the technique of the microelectrophoresis of the red cell, a blood test thought to be diagnostic of malignancy. After working hard for one year and proving that the test had no value regarding the alleged benefits, he decided to continue his medical career in the U.S.
In 1974 Adolfo was appointed Chief of the Hematology Division at Methodist Hospital of Brooklyn and was awarded the title of Assistant Professor at the State University of New York. In 1985, he was appointed Chief of the Medical Oncology Division at the same hospital. He merged both divisions and created a combined teaching program of hematology and medical oncology in that institution.
Board certified in Internal Medicine, Hematology, and Medical Oncology, Adolfo practiced and taught both specialties at Methodist Hospital until 1996 when he retired after having a heart attack and while in the process of being awarded the title of Associate Professor at Cornell University of New York.
Upon retirement, both Adolfo and his wife Hebe moved to Naples. They made a life for themselves and enjoyed many years of retirement in Florida, immersing themselves into the role of grandparents. Throughout his life, Adolfo had a passion for his family, teaching and research, reading his medical books (prior to retirement) as well as nonfiction books on a vast array of topics, particularly national and world politics (post-retirement), and listening to both classical music and operas. He was loved by the medical residents he taught, and he was the most caring and hard-working hematologist and oncologist who worked seven days a week to help his patients. He taught his children the importance of hard work, discipline, sacrifice, and loyalty. He was a wonderful husband who single-handedly cared tirelessly for his wife in their home for the last three years of her life as she suffered from Alzheimer's.
Adolfo was preceded in death by his parents, Miguel Elizalde and Clara Raggio de Elizalde; his siblings, Miguel Elizalde, M.D., Maria Angelica Hernandez, Carlos Elizalde, Alfredo Elizalde, Alberto Elizalde, Eduardo Elizalde, Raquel Elizalde, and Roberto Elizalde; his wife of 50 years, Hebe Elizalde, M.D.; and beloved Yorkie, Sophie.
He is survived by his children, Graciela Elizalde-Utnick, Ph.D., and Cristina Sciavolino-Day, M.D.; his sons-in-law, Brian Utnick, Psy.D. and Michael Day; his grandchildren, Christopher Sciavolino, Nicole Utnick, RN, and Jessica Utnick.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Avow Hospice of Naples, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019