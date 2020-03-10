Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church
7100 Airport Pulling Road N
Naples, FL
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church
7100 Airport Pulling Road N
Naples, FL
Adriatik Hysolli

Adriatik Hysolli Obituary
Adriatik Hysolli

Ft. Myers - Adriatik Hysolli, age 53 passed March 7, 2020, with his loving wife, Anilia Hysolli, daughter Tea Hysolli and son Xhoni Hysolli at his side, he is also survived by his two brothers Kristo and Albert Hysolli and sister Nushi Hysolli.

His funeral will be held in St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church 7100 Airport Pulling Road N Naples on Thursday March 12th at 11:00 am Visitation from 10:00-11:00 am, Burial will be at the family lot at Naples Memorial Gardens 525 111th Ave North.

Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
