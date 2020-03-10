|
|
Adriatik Hysolli
Ft. Myers - Adriatik Hysolli, age 53 passed March 7, 2020, with his loving wife, Anilia Hysolli, daughter Tea Hysolli and son Xhoni Hysolli at his side, he is also survived by his two brothers Kristo and Albert Hysolli and sister Nushi Hysolli.
His funeral will be held in St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church 7100 Airport Pulling Road N Naples on Thursday March 12th at 11:00 am Visitation from 10:00-11:00 am, Burial will be at the family lot at Naples Memorial Gardens 525 111th Ave North.
Go to www.legacyoptions.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020