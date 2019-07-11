Alabelle C. Rimes



Naples - On July 6th, 2019, Abby Rimes, loving mother and sister, passed away at age 68.



Abby was born April 16th, 1951, in Harvey, Illinois, to Clarence and Helen (Nellis) Fedor. She raised one son, Rob, whom she loved immensely.



Abby was passionate about painting and art, and many of her creations can be found displayed in the homes of family and friends as testament of her legacy and a source of comfort for loved ones. She was a devoted mother, sister, and aunt who always went the extra mile to make you feel special and loved. You could never want for love as long as you knew Abby. She will be missed, but always felt.



Abby was preceded in death by her father, Clarence, and mother, Helen. She is survived by her son, Rob, four siblings, Clar, Jan, Karen, and Pam, and several nieces and nephews. A service will be held on Saturday, July 13th, 2019, at 2:00pm, at Fuller Funeral Home on Pine Ridge Road in Naples, FL, with a reception immediately following at the Raffia Preserve Clubhouse. Flowers may be sent to 1625 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34109. Published in Naples Daily News on July 11, 2019