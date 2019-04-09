|
Alan George Luzius
Bonita Springs, FL
Alan George Luzius, 88, passed away on April 8th after a brief illness. Al was born and raised and spent most of his life in the Cleveland area. Born on May 11, 1930 to Raymond W. Luzius and Bertha H. Luzius.
He was pre-deceased by his brother Raymond W. Luzius Jr.
Al was the husband of Kate B. Luzius, loving father of Kimberly Robinson (George) and Wendy Booma (Eric), and step-father to Peter Kirkham (Michelle), Gates Kirkham (Brandy), and Samantha Crowley (Amos). He cherished his grandchildren, Ben Robinson; Scott and Jack Booma; Brooks, Parker, Campbell, and Natalie Crowley; Lexi and Avery Kirkham; Isabel and Cooper Kirkham; and Caitlyn and Ben Gallup. Al is survived by cousins, Rae Jankowski (Bob) and Peggy Noss.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 10th at 3:00pm at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, 27200 Imperial Parkway Bonita Springs.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019