Alan J. Robertson
Bonita Springs - Alan J. Robertson 92, of Bonita Springs, FL and a former resident of Chatham and Morristown, NJ died peacefully at home on November 1, 2020. Alan was born on June 5, 1928 in Paterson, NJ, a son of the late James A. and Effie (née Watt) Robertson. He had been a winter resident of Bonita Springs since 2015 and a permanent resident since 2018.
He was a graduate of Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA where he received his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. For most of his career he sold process control instrumentation to chemical plants, refineries, and various manufacturing facilities in New Jersey. He was very active in his professional society, the Instrument Society of America (ISA), and served as its President in 1991.
Alan was a fun-loving and wonderful father who emphasized education and independence. During fifty years of residency in Chatham, he coached Little League, led Boy Scout and Indian Guides groups, and volunteered for many organizations including the Heart Fund, the United Way, and the Kiwanis Club. He also served on the Planning Board of Chatham Borough and as President of the Stanley Congregational Church. He was a lifelong sports and music lover, a history and movie buff, and a crossword puzzle whiz. A natural-born raconteur, and a kind and generous man with a great sense of humor, he will be missed by all who knew him.
Alan is survived by his three children, David R. Robertson and his wife, Linda of Sarasota, FL, Karen L. Robertson of Renton, WA, and John S. Robertson of Houston, TX; 4 grandchildren, Constance L. Gilronan (Shawn) of Hinckley, OH, Gregory J. Robertson of Belleville, NJ, Alexander R. Sloan of St. Paul, MN, and Elizabeth R. Sloan of Houston, TX; and 2 great grandchildren, Aiden and Jack Gilronan. He is also survived by his companion of 14 years, Joan W. Frey, and many friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Margaret "Gretchen" L. (née Fiertz) Robertson in 2005, his daughter, Dale L. Robertson in 1998 and his brother, Donald Robertson in 1994.
Interment will be at the Fair Mount Cemetery in Chatham, NJ.
The family suggests that memorial donation in memory of Alan be made to either the American Cancer Society
or to the Salvation Army.
