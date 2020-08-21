Alan Kardon



Alan Kardon was born January 7, 1944 in Staten Island, New York. He died August 18, 2020. He resided in Naples, FL for more than a decade. He attended Yavneh Yeshiva in Elizabeth, NJ, graduated from Pomfret School in Pomfret, CT and graduated from Trinity College, Class of 1965. He continued graduate Studies at New York University School of Law (1968). He successfully practiced business law, specifically bankruptcy and asset-based lending In NY, NJ and CT. From 1980-1982, he served as President of the Association of Commercial Finance Attorneys (ACFA).



Alan was an athlete and serious student, and a fisherman from early childhood. Fishing was a life-long passion. His favorite expression was "get the net!" His favorite fish to catch was Northern Pike. Later in life he took up golf, playing with his wife, Donna at least weekly. Friends spoke of Alan as a gentle man, humorous and a loyal friend.



He is survived by his wife, Donna Nelson Kardon of Naples, his children, Alanna Alkalay (John) and daughter Marissa, son, Kenneth Kardon (Michelle) daughter, Kendall, ex-wife Marianne Kardon, his brother, Paul Kardon, MD (Chris), their children Gabrielle and Craig, daughter Krista, grandson Bryce. He was pre-deceased by his parents Milton Kardon, MD (Pauline) and Uncle Samuel Kardon (Elizabeth).



Funeral plans are incomplete. Any donations in memory of Alan Pardon, honoring David Sallman, MD may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center, 12092 USF Magnolia Derive, Tampa, FL



33612 or a gift to Avow Hospice 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 in memory of Alan Kardon.









