Alan T. Massey
Naples - With the wind at his back, Alan Thomas Massey rode his bicycle to a better place on March 7, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1939. He had been a resident of Naples since 2002. Previously, he lived in Portsmouth, RI. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Patricia Louise (Mellon) Massey and sons Neil Richard Massey of Portsmouth, RI and Brian Thomas Massey (Betty) of Marlborough, MA. He was the proud grand-father of Jenna (16) and Katelyn (13). He also leaves his brother-in-law Richard A. Mellon (Linda), and nephew Patrick Mellon and niece Kathy Mellon Murray (Donnie).
Alan graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a BS in Physics and from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a MS degree in Physical Oceanography. He worked for the Newport Naval Underwater Systems Center for 20 years and for Science Applications International Corporation from 1979 to 1999. He was instrumental in writing computer software to advance the science of computerized navigation. After his retirement, he developed a website for his Naples community and served as chairman of the communications committee.
He found joy in the outdoors and hiking. He served as Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 1 in Portsmouth RI for several years attending their summer week at Camp Yawgoog. He was thrilled to lead some of his scouts on a 10-day wilderness backtracking trip at Philmont Scout Reservation in New Mexico. Cycling was his passion. He especially liked family cycling events including century rides. In Naples, he enjoyed spinning classes at the YMCA and riding with cycling friends to 5th Ave. or to Ft. Myers for coffee.
Alan was the son of Herbert Clinton Massey and Avis Yates (Thurber) Massey. He was preceded in death by his brother Paul Arnold Massey who died in 1963. The family thanks Bayshore Memory Care for attending to Alan's many needs as he endured his decline with Parkinson's Disease.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (625 111th Avenue North, North Naples, FL 34108) with a reception to follow at Hodges Funeral Home at 525 111th Avenue North. A service and burial will be in Rhode Island at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Alan's memory to: Jim Kasischke, Treasurer, Troop 1, 80 Quail Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871 (Put "Camper-ship" in Memo Line) or Parkinson's Association of Southwest Florida, 5926 Premier Way #114, Naples, FL 34109.
