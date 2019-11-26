|
|
Albert Pesillo
Naples - Albert M. Pesillo, 87, passed away on November 24, 2019 in Naples, Florida. Albert was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on May 21, 1932 to parents, Alessandro and Rose (Brangiorle) Pesillo.
He was a graduate of Levenworth High School, and went on to serve in the United State Navy in the Korean Conflict. He owned and operated the Golden Villa Restaurant on North Main St Waterbury for 20 plus years. In 1989 he moved to Naples Florida and worked for Collier County. He retired as a supervisor from the Road and Bridges division. He was a member of St Ann's Church in Naples Florida.
Albert is predeceased by his wife Jacqueline Pesillo, his parents and 4 brothers and 4 sisters. He is survived by his son Albert Pesillo of Naples, Florida and his step-daughter Michele Smedberg of Madison, Wisconsin; two grandchildren, Michael (Lisa) Mosel and Jason (Amber) Mosel and one great-grandchild, Bree Mosel. As well as several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Fuller Funeral Home located at 4735 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, Florida followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Ann Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers you can send donations to the Humane Society or the . For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019