Alex G. Martens
Treasure Island, FL
MARTENS, Alex G., 72, of
Treasure Island, made his way to heaven April 14, 2019 surrounded
by his loving wife and family. Born in Mount Clemens, Michigan August 4, 1946, he is preceded in death by his parents, Guston and Julia Martens and his grandson, Ryan King. He leaves behind his loving wife, Linda; his son, Doug (Denise) King; stepdaughter, Wendy Harris; granddaughter, Meagan (Jimmy) Pelosi; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Ryliegh Pelosi; along with his furry companion, Stumpy; his sisters, Marlene (Barny) Steinhauer, Sharon (William) Gregg; along with his wonderful nephews, Billy, John, and Zak; and nieces, Michelle and Alexis. Alex graduated from North Miami High School, then enlisted in the Air Force where he was a medic. He then went on to receive his BA degree from Florida Atlantic University, then to receive his masters from Thunderbird School of Global Management in Phoenix, Arizona and from New York Institute of Technology in Business and Management. Alex was a great mentor to many. His great knowledge and expert advice encouraged many. Those who knew him loved him. Alex will be remembered for his outstanding generosity and compassion for others, but most of all his dry and great sense of humor, and his total commitment to his employees. He was the owner and operator of Superior Sheds. Donations in his memory may be made to Seasons Foundation.org or Pancreatic
Cancer Research at Moffitt.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019