|
|
Alexander William "Al" Nicholson, Jr.
Bonita Springs - Alexander "Al" William Nicholson Jr., 80, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Formerly of Woodbridge, CT he began wintering in Marco Island, FL in 1984 and made Bonita Springs his permanent home in 1995. He was born June 11, 1939 in New Haven, CT, the son of the late Alexander and Violet (Rupp) Nicholson, Sr. Mr. Nicholson served his country for three years in the United States Army. Al was raised in West Haven, CT and completed his undergraduate studies at New Haven College before earning his Masters of Business Degree from the University of New Haven. He then went on to work at the university where he served on the board of directors, as well as coached the golf team for 12 years. Mr. Nicholson was the owner of Statewide Insurance in New Haven and the Wild Pines Apartments in Naples. Al was an avid golfer who had played 87 of the top 100 most prestigious golf courses in the world. He loved to travel the world, especially to Greece and Scotland. He was also member of the Royal and Ancient Club at The Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland where he won the Calcutta Cup, as well as the Queen Victoria Jubilee Vase. He had also won several club championships at various golf courses, made 5 holes-in-one and was an original member of the Bonita Bay Club in Bonita Springs, Florida. Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Karen (Shanley) Nicholson; loving children, Christine (Gerald) Nicholson Raccio of Cheshire, CT, Kenneth Nicholson of Naples, FL, Alexander (Dana) Nicholson III of Bonita Springs, FL; and cherished grandchildren, Caitlyn, Alexander IV, Luca, and Matteo. In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his sister, Maryann Josephson. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. A funeral service will begin at 5:00 PM. Burial services with Military Honors will be held on Saturday at 9:30 AM at Palm Royale Cemetery, 6780 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34119. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019