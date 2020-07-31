1/1
Alexandros "Alex" Kapayiannidis
Naples - Naples, FL resident Alexandros "Alex" Kapayiannidis passed away Tuesday July, 28, 2020 with his beloved family at his side.

Alex was born on January 2nd, 1945 in Piraeus, Greece to Basileios Kapayiannidis and Christina Exomeritou. He is the eldest of three children Niko Kapayiannidis (brother) Vasoula Anargirou (sister).

Alex was a painter by trade for 40 years here in Southwest FL, and even had the honor of painting the "Oldest House in Naples" at one time in his career. Alex had a passion for the game of soccer, having played in his youth in Greece. Alex loved to watch his hometown team "AEK" play any chance he could, often with his good friends. As a young father he also coached his two children's teams here in Naples which brought him great joy. Alex also loved to fish here in Naples whenever possible, as long as a cold diet Pepsi was in the cooler and his favorite country music was playing in the background (known as the "Greek Cowboy" to some) he always had a smile on his face. Lastly, was his love for poker, especially Texas Holdem. No one had a better poker face than Alex when he would yell, "I'm all In"!!!

Alex survived by his wife, Katina Kapayiannidis. His two children Cris Kapayiannidis (Crystal Kapayiannidis), Alexis Kapayiannidis (Daniel Platas) granddaughter Anastasia Platas, and three step-children Efstathia Knapp (Tim Knapp) and their three children, George Zertopoulis (Angel Zertopoulis) and their three children, Niko Zertopoulis and his two children.

Alex's memorial service will be held at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N on Saturday August 8th at 10:00 am where we will lay him for his final rest. Friends and family are all welcome.






Published in Naples Daily News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
