Alfred Hart
Columbus, OH
Alfred Hart, 79, passed away February 6, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Born April 10, 1939.
Alfred is survived by his daughters, Debbie Enderle and Diane Worthington; step-daughters, Lorri Croushore, Lisa Harvard, and Leigh Briant; grandchildren, Travis Whiting and Jordan Rhein; step-grandchildren, Allison, Kyle, Cory, and Erin; sister and best friend, Bobbie French.
Special thanks to Lorri Croushore, Ken French, and Cris Urbanowski for special care they gave to Al.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 10 at Faith Community Church 3845 Beck Blvd immediately following the church service. Pastor Roy Shuck officiating.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019