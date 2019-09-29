|
Alfred (Fred) J Kmiec of Timonium, Maryland died September 26, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice of natural causes. The youngest of six children born to Genevieve and Joseph Kmiec, in Baltimore on July 21, 1928. He was a graduate of Mt St. Joseph High School in Baltimore and matriculated at the University of Baltimore. In 1948 he married Lois Weitz, and in their 59 years together they lived in Baltimore, St. Michaels and Naples Florida. She predeceased him in 2007. Fred spent 42 years in the Ridged Paper Box industry working for L. Gordon and Son for 21 years as the Production Manager and then J.E. Smith for 21 years as the Manager of the Ridged Division. He was active in the National Paper Box Association both as Chairman of the Eastern Division and as the director of the National Association earning five Outstanding Service Awards between 1977 and 1992. Fred and Lois were avid boaters. Fred was a Life Member and served as Commander of the Patapsco River Power Squadron in 1969 and President of the Navigators Club of the Chesapeake in 1970. They owned a classic wooden boat, a 1930 35' ELCO that was their weekend "get away". He was elected Commodore of the Classic Yacht Club of America in 1976. Fred loved golf and after retiring in 1993, he and Lois divided their time between St. Michaels Maryland and Naples Florida where they had a condo on the golf course. Survived by Philip Kmiec and Julie Chu Kmiec of Germantown, Md, Patricia Kmiec Aydlett and Bill Aydlett of Catonsville, Md and granddaughter Montana Aydlett Brewer and Jeff Brewer of Charlotte, NC.
Family will receive friends on Thursday October 3, 2019 at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. 10 West Padonia Road Timonium, MD 21093 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church 100 Church Lane Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Friday October 4th at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Gilchrist Hospice Center or Mercy Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019