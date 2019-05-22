Services
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
4525 NW Button Rd
Topeka, KS
Alfred Mannell

Topeka, KS

Alfred "Al" Mannell, 86, of Topeka, formerly of Bonita Springs, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.

The family greeted friends during a visitation on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home in Topeka, Kansas. A Funeral Ceremony was held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 4525 NW Button Rd, Topeka, KS 66618. Interment took place at Rochester Cemetery.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 22, 2019
