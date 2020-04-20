Services
Alice A. Groth

Alice A. Groth Obituary
Alice A. Groth

Naples - Alice A Groth went home to be with our Lord on April 19, 2020. She was 90 years old. She grew up in New York, married William J. Groth Jr and lived in Ardsley, New York. She worked as a Bookkeeper until she retired from Mobil Oil Corporation. Alice was very active in her church all her life, teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir and being President of the church Couples Club.

She and her husband retired to Florida and enjoyed over 30 years of retirement. Upon retiring, she was active at First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, taught Sunday School, taught English as a second language, served as President of the local Friendship Force and enjoyed travel.

She was predeceased by her husband; and her son, William J. Groth III. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Smith (Les); three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private. Alice will be inurned with her husband and her son at the First Presbyterian Church Resurrection Garden, in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
