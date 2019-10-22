|
Alice Kay Potter
Naples - Alice Katherine (Kay) Potter, 100, passed away peacefully at home Oct. 16. She was a 38-year resident of Naples, Fla., and had lived at the Grosvenor in Pelican Bay for almost all of that time. Born in Louisville, Ky., in 1919, the former Kay Hudson grew up in Nashville, Tenn., where she graduated Hume-Fogg High School in 1935 and attended the George Peabody College for Teachers. Later she worked in Washington, D.C., where she met Walter Brown Potter. After they were married in 1942, Mr. Potter left for service in World War II while Mrs. Potter studied at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in Baltimore, Md. Following Mr. Potter's return from the war, the couple eventually moved to Culpeper, Va., where they owned and operated the local newspaper for more than a quarter century. During her time in Culpeper, Mrs. Potter was elected to the town's governing body, headed multiple civic organizations, worked as an award-winning reporter for the family's paper, raised two boys and supported her husband. Statewide she was active in Virginia Press Women and an early supporter of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Mr. and Mrs. Potter moved to Naples in 1981. Mr. Potter died in 1994. In Naples, Mrs. Potter was very active in civic affairs. She was a founder and president of the Mangrove Action Group and a columnist for the Pelican Bay Post. She was named Pelican Bay Person of the Year. She also led the Pelican Bay Holiday Toy Drive. Mrs. Potter is survived by two sons, Walter Brown Potter Jr. of Falls Church, Va., and Robert Mclean Potter of Raleigh, N.C.; a sister, Vivian Herman of West Hartford, Conn.; two grandchildren, Page Potter of Charlottesville, Va., and Christina Potter, Baltimore, Md.; a nephew, Terence Herman of Edmond, Okla.; a niece, Dawn Herman of Norfolk, Mass.; two great nieces, Erica Saunders of Tucson, Ariz., and Daniela Herman of Edmond, Okla.; a great nephew, Kyle Herman of Austin, Texas; and five great great nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Waterview Room at Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Fla. Mrs. Potter will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family prefers donations be made to the School of Nursing at Johns Hopkins University. The School may be contacted by phone at (410) 955-4284 or on its web site (http://www.nursing.jhu.edu). Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019