Alice M. Ware
Naples - Alice M. Ware died on Thursday, July 30, at her home at The Glenview after a short illness. She was 92.
She was predeceased by her husband John D. (Jack) Ware). Her survivors include two nieces and their husbands, four grand nieces, four great grand nieces, and one great grand nephew.
Any who wish to honor her memory are encouraged to make a donation to the charity of their choice
For full obituary please visit www.hodgesnaplesmg.com
A private memorial will be arranged at a later date.