Alice M. Ware
Alice M. Ware

Naples - Alice M. Ware died on Thursday, July 30, at her home at The Glenview after a short illness. She was 92.

She was predeceased by her husband John D. (Jack) Ware). Her survivors include two nieces and their husbands, four grand nieces, four great grand nieces, and one great grand nephew.

Any who wish to honor her memory are encouraged to make a donation to the charity of their choice.

For full obituary please visit www.hodgesnaplesmg.com

A private memorial will be arranged at a later date.






Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
