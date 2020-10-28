1/1
Allison William Haidle Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allison William Haidle, III

Naples - Allison William Haidle, III ("Bill" or "A.W.") died peacefully on October 22, 2020, at the age of 87, surrounded by his children, Sam, Alison and Katie. Bill was a longtime resident of Naples, where he helped countless people; whether approving loans for more than thirty years at the Barnett Bank on 5th Avenue (now Bank of America); serving food to the less fortunate; participating in Kiwanis events (directing traffic at midnight madness), or just chatting in his office on the purple couch with friends and colleagues (often while enjoying M & Ms) at Trinity-by-the-Cove, where he worked for over 20 years. He was well respected, a solid friend, a quiet mentor, and a gentle man, always eager for the next adventure, especially if it involved a new experience. That adventurous spirit lives on in his kids and grandkids.

Bill was born in Detroit, Michigan, on February 8, 1933. After graduating from Michigan State University, he found his way to Naples in the late 60s, embracing the heat and humidity. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jim and Marc. Bill is survived by first wife, Martha Haidle of Naples; his children, Sam Haidle (Kelli) of Birmingham MI; Alison Dolwick (Andy) of Naples; Katie Anderson (Dave) of Naples; Kirsten Jusewicz-Haidle of San Francisco; and six grandchildren, Grace, Zackary, Hazel, Ava, Woody and Harlan, and a host of nieces, nephews, and countless beloved relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held in early 2021. Memorials may be sent to Trinity-by-the-Cove, 553 Galleon Drive, Naples FL 34102. As Bill was always the first to raise his hand to offer help to those in need, the memorials will be directed to the church's Good Samaritan Fund.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved