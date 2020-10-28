Allison William Haidle, III



Naples - Allison William Haidle, III ("Bill" or "A.W.") died peacefully on October 22, 2020, at the age of 87, surrounded by his children, Sam, Alison and Katie. Bill was a longtime resident of Naples, where he helped countless people; whether approving loans for more than thirty years at the Barnett Bank on 5th Avenue (now Bank of America); serving food to the less fortunate; participating in Kiwanis events (directing traffic at midnight madness), or just chatting in his office on the purple couch with friends and colleagues (often while enjoying M & Ms) at Trinity-by-the-Cove, where he worked for over 20 years. He was well respected, a solid friend, a quiet mentor, and a gentle man, always eager for the next adventure, especially if it involved a new experience. That adventurous spirit lives on in his kids and grandkids.



Bill was born in Detroit, Michigan, on February 8, 1933. After graduating from Michigan State University, he found his way to Naples in the late 60s, embracing the heat and humidity. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jim and Marc. Bill is survived by first wife, Martha Haidle of Naples; his children, Sam Haidle (Kelli) of Birmingham MI; Alison Dolwick (Andy) of Naples; Katie Anderson (Dave) of Naples; Kirsten Jusewicz-Haidle of San Francisco; and six grandchildren, Grace, Zackary, Hazel, Ava, Woody and Harlan, and a host of nieces, nephews, and countless beloved relatives and friends.



A memorial service will be held in early 2021. Memorials may be sent to Trinity-by-the-Cove, 553 Galleon Drive, Naples FL 34102. As Bill was always the first to raise his hand to offer help to those in need, the memorials will be directed to the church's Good Samaritan Fund.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store