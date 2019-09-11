|
Alma Grajewski
Naples - Alma Wolski Grajewski, 88, of Naples, Florida, born in Poznan, Poland, left us August 23, 2019. She was born to the late Adele and Gustav Wolski on December 18, 1930, and lived with them and her brothers, Erwin Wolski, Adolf Wolski and the late Berthold Wolski. She met her husband of 67 years, Reginald Joachim Grajewski in Germany. After emigrating to Quebec, Canada in 1950 and later Royal Oak, MI, they settled in Naples in 1978. She was an aesthetician for over 30 years and known throughout the community for her love of her work, her humor and her kindness. She had a passion for gardening, being an avid beach comber and mushroom hunting.
Alma is survived by her husband; two children, Cornelia Spears and Evelyn Grajewski; two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days; particularly the compassionate care of the medical staff in the CCU unit at Naples Community Hospital.
For those who have known Alma in her sprightly journey with us memorial donations in her memory may be sent to the Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyflorida.org. Arrangements entrusted to All Cremation Options.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019