Alois S. McAvoy
Naples - Alois (Al) McAvoy, 82, of Naples passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on February 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of Arete Passas, devoted father of Elsa Bretherton of Fairport, NY, John and Terry McAvoy, both of CT, and Ariana McAvoy and her fiancé Matthew Perrino, both of NYC, and the late Kenneth McAvoy. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by seven grandchildren - Ashley and Rebecca Bretherton, Heather Tondalo, Christopher, Rebecca, Molly and Daniel McAvoy and one great grandchild, Olivia Tondalo. He is predeceased by a great grandchild, Rocco Tondalo and by his sister Ruth McAvoy. He is also survived by his sister Elsa of Naples and two brothers, Thomas of Largo, FL, James of Henderson, NV, and several nieces and nephews.
Al was born in White Plains, NY on September 11 and was a graduate of Stepinac High School and Iona College. He was a C.P.A. and headed up the internal audit departments for three Fortune 500 companies: Ciba-Geigy, Burndy, and Foster-Wheeler. Prior to moving to Naples in 2010, Al and Arete lived in Minnetonka, MN, Clinton, NJ, and Darien, Ct. Al was an instrument rated private pilot for over 40 years, 10-k runner, and poker enthusiast.
The family prefers that those who wish may make contributions in his name to St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 7100 Airport Pulling Road North, Naples, FL
Services are planned for Friday, February 21, at St, Katherine Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation at 9:30 am with Funeral at 11:00, followed by a private graveside service.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020