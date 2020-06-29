Amelia Rowen Nolan



My beautiful, loving Amelia has gone on to the hereafter. She passed away on June 26, 2020 at Avow Hospice. Was born on August 19, 1950 to Edna and James Rowe in St Johns Newfoundland, Canada. She leaves behind her husband, Jerry Nolan, brother Andy Rowe and wife Mary, step daughter Joy, and best friend Kathy Hodder.



After graduating high School at the age of 16 in Newfoundland, Canada, she put herself through college by working as a teacher at an elementary school and a university, then as a researcher and computer programmer. Saving the money she earned, Amelia was able to afford college, where she studied cognitive psychology, statistics and quantitative analysis and graduated with two master's degrees.



Although she was trained as a psychologist and statistician, the only thing prospective employers were interested in was her ability to use and design computer programs. Thus, began her computer career just as major computer advances commenced in the late '70s through the '90s. Amelia worked on designing and developing several hospital computer systems in both Canada and the U.S. She also developed financial systems for the Government of Washington D.C., designed an admissions security system for the Ronald Regan White House Complex, was a senior manager of financial systems and director of business systems design for Amtrak, and was a telecommunications systems senior manager in the U.S., England and Australia. Despite this busy work and travel life, Amelia found time to marry, be a diplomatic hostess in Washington D.C., scuba dive, have an art gallery boutique and be a professional model.



Amelia had a benevolent heart and was always willing to help someone. She was a volunteer at Hospice giving haircuts in the past. Always donated to various causes. Her favorite was the Harry Chapin Food Bank.



She will be missed by her many friends and staff at The Arlington of Naples. At her request, there will be no memorial service.









