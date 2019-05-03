Services
Andrea McCormick
Andrea Lee McCormick "Lee" passed away on April 28, 2019 in Bonita Springs, FL. She was born on April 9, 1950 in Burbank, CA and grew up in Harrison Lake, IN. Lee moved to Naples, FL with her

parents Jim and Becky Hofer in 1965 where she graduated from Naples High School in 1968. After high school Lee attended Edison Community College before she went to work at Sunshine Ace

Hardware for 30 years. Lee is preceded in death by her husband of 14 years, David

McCormick. Lee is survived by her daughter, Heather E. Welch. There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or to the .
