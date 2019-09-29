|
|
Andrea Lynne Erick
Tampa - Our beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Andrea Erick left this world, at 48 years old, on September 17, 2019. She leaves behind her long time partner Chad Angell; parents Susan Strunk Erick of Naples, Florida and Richard Erick of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; brother Boomer and wife Kerry of Hingham, Massachusetts along with their children Carson, Finley and Avery. Born in Lima, Ohio on January 16th, 1971, Andrea moved to Marco Island, Florida at the age of 3 where she attended Tommy Barfield Elementary School followed by Lely High School. Andrea attended the University of South Florida and settled in Tampa, Florida after graduation where she has lived since 1993.
Andrea's love for animals was immeasurable and she was an advocate for the environment. She was an accomplished equestrian, avid runner, adventurous cook and lover of country music. Andrea was funny, outgoing and vivacious. We will always remember her infectious smile, beautiful green eyes and caring personality. Her heart was beyond full and her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.
When you think of Andrea, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
"Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy." John 16:22
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019