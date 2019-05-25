|
Andrea Sharon Glantz Littlefield
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
On February 22, 2019, In Bonita Springs, FL., Andrea went to be with her late
husband Richard "Bo" Littlefield and her parents, Andrew and Georgie Duggan Glantz after a long and courageous battle with cancer at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Fl.
Andrea attended Windham Schools graduating from Windham High School and Golden School of Beauty. She had several careers in
administration in Portland and Boston. She was co-owner of Pineland Realty and G & L Investments. She also worked for many years with her brothers Ronald and James at Ron's Auto Sales in Windham.
Andrea was an avid golfer having held records at Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth and Highland Woods in Bonita Springs, Florida, where she was Woman's Club Champion in 2004, and recorded a hole in one on two holes. She was a member of Purpoodock Club since 1985.
She is predeceased by her husband "Bo" Littlefield in 2012.
She leaves her sister, Marilyn and her husband Robert Sawyer of Gray, two brothers, Ronald Glantz and Lori
Barrett, James and his wife Dian Glantz of Windham. She had a special love for her nieces and nephews; Karen, Bruce, Thomas, Mark Jeffrey, Linda, Kimberly, Terri, Jaime, and Kellie.
She is also survived by godchild, Kristina Kelley of
Kentucky, cousin, Peter and Shelia Malia of Bridgton, and their sons Peter, Jr., of Fryeburg, and James of Portland, and many special friends in Maine and Florida.
Relatives and friends are invited to a time of visitation on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 9 to 11AM at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St to be followed at 11AM with a Celebration of Life at the funeral home. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Andrea to The American Cancer
Society, New England Division, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086, or to The ALS Association,
Northern New England Chapter, 10 Ferry St., Suite 309, Concord, NH. 03301. To send a tribute in memory of Andrea please visit www.jonesrichbarnes.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 25, 2019