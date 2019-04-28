|
Andrew George Krestel
Napels, FL
Andrew George Krestel, 95 years young, loving and devoted husband of Shirley and father of Dennis and Deena passed away April 19, 2019.
Andrew was born in New Castle, PA, to the late Andrew and Anna Krestel. Survivors include: Shirley Krestel (wife), Dennis Krestel (son), Deena Krestel-Rickert (daughter).
He was preceded by his brother Robert Krestel. He will always be remembered as making people laugh and smile, a great golfer who loved to dance. He was a loving, deeply caring man and an executive at Babcock & Wilcox Steel Tubular Products Division. He is to be saluted for being a brave WWII veteran, always concerned about the good for our country, who left this world a better place by being in it. A great void is left in all our hearts - our love for him will live for eternity.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens 525-111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108.
Memorial contributions in Andrew's honor may be made to Department of Veteran's Affairs, St. Petersburg Regional Office, 9500 Bay Pines Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33708, or to the , VA Regional Office, Bay Pines, FL 33744 or to the Cypress Masonic Lodge, 5850 Trail Blvd, Naples, FL 34108. Condolences may be left online at www.HodgesNaplesMG.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019