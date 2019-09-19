|
|
Andrew James Eliopoulos
Naples - Andrew James Eliopoulos, of Naples, Florida passed September 14, 2019 at the age of 91. He is survived by loving wife of 68 years, Sylvia (Pachares) Eliopoulos, devoted father of James, Tom, Gus, and the late Louis Eliopoulos, also survived by 7 grandchildren. his brother Tom and sister Joanne both of Venice Florida, Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 21 at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church 7100 Airport Road North at 11:30, visitation prior to service 10:30-11:30. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Katherine's Orthodox Church. Interment at Palm Royale Cemetery Vanderbilt Beach Blvd, Naples. For online condolences go to www.legacyoptions.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019