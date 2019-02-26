Andrew John Ciaccio



Naples, FL



Andrew John Ciaccio, beloved son of John and Cathy Ciaccio, passed from this life on February 21, 2019, to find Peace with God in Heaven. In addition to his parents, Andrew is survived by his sister, Catherine (Casey), and his niece Alexa, who was the light and love of his life. He was a wonderful Uncle to her, and they spent many hours playing games and watching movies together. He will also be missed by his Aunts and Uncles Tony and Phyllis Suppa, and Ross and Sue Ciaccio, cousins Sage and Sasha, and many other family members. Andrew is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Rosario and Janet Ciaccio, and his maternal grandparents, Domenick and Irene Suppa. Andrew was born on June 24, 1988 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was raised in Southbury, CT and was a 2006 graduate of Pomperaug High School, where he was a diver and member of the Swim Team. He was a gymnast for 10 years, and he also earned a black belt in karate. He attended Naugatuck Valley and Baton Rouge Community Colleges. Music was Andrew's passion, and he attended many concerts and music festivals. Andrew was a wonderful young man, sweet, kind, loving, gentle and respectful, with a dry sense of humor.



A visitation will be held TODAY February 26th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m at Fuller Funeral Home located at 4735 Tamiami Trail East. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Naples on Wednesday at 10 am. Arrangements are being handled by Fuller Funeral Home East. In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrew's memory may be made to the David Lawrence Center, a mental health facility in Naples, FL, by going to their website davidlawrencecenter.org.