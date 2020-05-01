|
|
Andrew Little
Naples - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Steven Little on April 21, 2020 of Naples, Florida. He was born on December 19, 1964 in Ramsgate, England. And held dual citizenship until his death. Although Mr. Little was very successful in his career, often times seen as a mentor to much younger executives in the IT industry, His greatest accomplishment and most profound joy and that of which he was most proud was his dear family.
He was a devoted husband to Robin Lynne Little of Naples, Florida and proud and loving father to Emily Pearl Little and Connor Michael Little both of Hampshire, England and stepfather to Cleo Ann Rupp of Naples, Florida. He is survived by four brothers Peter Little of West Midlands, England; Michael Little of Kent, England; John Little of Edinburgh Scotland; and Paul Little of Kent, England. He was proceeded in death by his father Michael Little and his mother Yvonne Willis.
A celebration of Andy's life will be announced at a later date. As a tribute to Andy, please pour yourself a glass of wine and toast his memory.For online condolences please visit his Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2020